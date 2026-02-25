Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Juma Mosque [PHOTOS]

25 February 2026 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

On February 24, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited the Juma Mosque as part of their trip to the Quba district, AzerNEWS reports.

During the visit, the mosque's imam, Seyran Farajzadeh, and the chairman of the religious community, Ilgar Bayramov, provided detailed information about the history and significance of the Quba Juma Mosque.

It was noted that the mosque, one of the unique architectural monuments of the 19th century, holds an important place in the religious and cultural life of the region. The guests were also informed that Quran courses are conducted at the mosque, and Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited the classroom where these lessons take place.

At the conclusion of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva were presented with copies of the Holy Quran as a gift.