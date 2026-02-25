Hamas slams US consular outpost in West Bank

25 February 2026 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Hamas condemned on Wednesday the United States' decision to start providing consular services in Efrat, an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement shared with the Shahab News Agency, the organization insisted that the US's move could be interpreted as a recognition of the legitimacy of the settlement, which Palestinians dispute. Hamas stressed that the decision represents a "clear violation" of international law and the Palestinians' rights. Lastly, the group urged the international community to respond.

Previously, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed the US's move.

“We… appreciate the important decision by the US embassy to extend consular services to Efrat, in Judea and Samaria,” he said, using the biblical name for the West Bank.

“As America marks 250 years of independence, Israel stands proudly beside it,” he added at an event marking the occasion.

The Palestinian Authority’s Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission condemned the move, saying in a statement that it “constitutes a clear violation of international law and a blatant favouring of the occupation authorities”, referencing Israel.

Minister Muayyad Shubban, head of the commission, called on the US to reverse the decision, and on the international community to refrain from legitimising the settlement system.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas also decried the US decision, describing it in a statement as “a dangerous step that supports (Israel’s) Judaisation plans”.

The US embassy in Jerusalem also announced that such pop-up consular services will be provided in the next couple of months in another Israeli settlement, Beitar Illit, as well as in the Palestinian city of Ramallah and three cities inside Israel.