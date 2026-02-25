Leyla Aliyeva visits the family of Patriotic War Hero Shahin Allahyarov

25 February 2026 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

On February 24, Leyla Aliyeva visited the family of Patriotic War Hero, Senior Warrant Officer of the State Border Service, the martyred Shahin Allahyarov.

As reported by AzerNEWS, Leyla Aliyeva first became acquainted with the memorial corner dedicated to the martyr.

She then spoke with the martyr’s mother, Nargiz Allahyarova, listened to her memories about her son, viewed photographs reflecting different periods of his life, and watched the video message he had sent to his family members during the Patriotic War. N. Allahyarova expressed her satisfaction with the care and attention shown to the families of martyrs, conveyed her gratitude to the head of state and his family members, and wished peace and tranquility for the country.

Leyla Aliyeva presented gifts to the martyr’s family members and took photos with them.

It should be noted that Senior Warrant Officer of the Azerbaijani Army, Shahin Allahyarov, fought in the battles for the liberation of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Shusha during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020. He was martyred on November 1 during the battles for Shusha and was laid to rest in the Guba district.

For his bravery during the battles, Shahin Allahyarov was posthumously awarded the title of “Hero of the Patriotic War” under the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.