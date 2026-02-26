Int'l Mugham Center holds concert dedicated to Gara Garayev [PHOTOS]

26 February 2026 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

International Mugham Center has hosted a commemorative concert titled "Memory #4", AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized at the initiative of the Baku Contemporary Music Society. The concert was dedicated to the memory of the Azerbaijan's prominent composer Gara Garayev.

The evening immersed the audience in an atmosphere of spiritual reflection, where music spoke of what words cannot express. Works from different eras,embodying ideas and emotions captured in masterpieces of genius—resonated anew, finding a heartfelt response among listeners.

Gara Garayev's Violin Sonata and String Quartet No. 2 were performed with profound inner drama and refined sensitivity, creating the sense of an intimate musical monologue by the composer himself. Like a quiet conversation about the eternal, Igor Stravinsky's "Elegy" unfolded in a chamber, meditative manner. A special atmosphere was brought to the concert by the performance of "Ohne" (Without) by Khayyam Mirzazade, distinguished by its melodic richness and a renewed interpretation of national intonations within a contemporary musical language.

A poetic highlight of the evening was the piece "Secret" from the cycle "Lyric Pieces" by Edvard Grieg, presented in an orchestral arrangement by Azerbaijani composer Ayaz Gambarli. Preserving the northern restraint and tender intonations of the original, the Cadenza Orchestra's performance added new timbral colors and emotional depth. Also striking and thought-provoking was Faraj Garayev's "ast postlude-post…," a work of innovative musical thinking in which silence speaks as powerfully as sound.

The emotions of the evening warm applause and the audience's enthusiastic response served as proof that art born of true talent has the power to stir feelings, inspire, and unite the hearts of different generations.

