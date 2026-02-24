Sumgayit and Aghdam Industrial Parks drive record growth, expanding export performance

24 February 2026 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) has reported a banner year for Azerbaijan's industrial sector, marked by a surge in foreign investment and robust export performance across its primary economic zones, AzerNEWS reports.

Seymur Adigozelov, Chairman of the Board of IZIA, shared the 2025 year-end results during a press conference, highlighting the transformative impact of the country's industrial hubs on the non-oil economy.

As the largest industrial park in the South Caucasus, the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park continues to anchor Azerbaijan's industrial output. With 40 registered residents currently operating in the zone, the park's 2025 statistics reflect its dominant market position:

Total Sales: 2.2 billion manats (~$1.29 billion)

Total Exports: 1.1 billion manats (~$647 million)

Adigozelov noted that these figures underscore the park’s leading role in driving the nation's overall industrial results and diversifying the export portfolio.

Now the second-largest park in the country by resident count, the Agdam Industrial Park has become a vital component of regional revitalization. To date, 32 business entities have been granted residency, with an additional 5 recognized as non-residents.

Key performance indicators for the Agdam zone include:

Total Investment: 145.8 million manats (~$85.76 million) invested by entrepreneurs.

Total Sales: 1.4 billion manats (~$823.53 million).

Total Exports: 62.3 million manats (~$36.65 million).

Employment: Approximately 1,000 permanent jobs have been created, with hiring preference given to residents of Agdam and surrounding regions.

The Chairman also highlighted a massive shift in international investor confidence. Comparing current figures to the previous decade, the growth in foreign capital is stark: