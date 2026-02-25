Azerbaijan to ship another 4,500 tons of diesel fuel to Armenia

25 February 2026 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan plans to send another 4,500 tons of diesel fuel to Armenia by rail today, February 25, as part of an ongoing program of fuel product deliveries between the two neighboring countries, local reports say, AzerNEWS reports.

The latest shipment continues a series of fuel exports that began in December 2025, following agreements to resume commercial trade and energy cooperation after years of conflict in the South Caucasus.

According to trade data for December 2025–January 2026, Azerbaijan dispatched several oil product consignments to Armenia, including 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline on December 18, 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel on January 9, and 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline on January 11.

Earlier deliveries in late 2025 also included fuel transported by rail through Georgia, marking the first time in decades that Azerbaijani oil products have been exported to Armenia via the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Armenia railway. That initial shipment of 1,300 tons of AI-95 gasoline was reported as not only a milestone in bilateral trade but also the first such energy transaction since peace initiatives were launched.

These fuel exports are seen as both commercial and symbolic; they reflect expanding economic interaction under the broader framework of normalization and rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Azerbaijan also reiterated that Armenian products will be exchanged regarding the rapprochement, although details have yet to be disclosed.