Opel recalls cars over faulty airbags

25 February 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Opel has announced a recall campaign concerning airbags manufactured by the Japanese company Takata, known for previous global safety issues, AzerNEWS reports.

Under certain conditions, particularly high heat and humidity, the gas inflator inside the airbag may become damaged. This defect can cause the airbag to deploy uncontrollably during an accident, posing a serious risk of injury or even death.

The recall affects eight Opel models produced between 2003 and 2018: Astra, Astra 10, Cascada, Meriva, Mokka, Vectra, Signum, and Zafira. Specific production date ranges for each model have been identified to determine which vehicles may be equipped with the faulty airbags.

Opel strongly urges all affected owners to check their vehicle identification number (VIN) to see if their car is included in the recall and to schedule a free repair appointment.

This recall is part of the ongoing global response to the Takata airbag crisis, one of the largest automotive safety recalls in history, affecting tens of millions of vehicles worldwide. In addition to Opel, major manufacturers such as Honda, Toyota, and BMW have also issued recalls to replace these defective airbags.

By participating in the recall, drivers not only protect themselves and passengers but also contribute to improving road safety on a global scale.