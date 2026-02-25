Azernews.Az

Thursday February 26 2026

President Ilham Aliyev shares post on social media accounts regarding anniversary of Khojaly genocide [PHOTO]

25 February 2026 23:20 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev shares post on social media accounts regarding anniversary of Khojaly genocide [PHOTO]

A post commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

AzerNEWS presents the post:

Slider Image 1
President Ilham Aliyev shares post on social media accounts regarding anniversary of Khojaly genocide [PHOTO] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more