Leyla Aliyeva becomes guest of beekeeper’s family in Guba

25 February 2026 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On February 24, as part of her visit to the Guba district, Leyla Aliyeva visited beekeeper Zafer Azizov at his home.

As reported by AzerNEWS, during the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva had a warm conversation with the beekeeper’s family and took a close interest in the daily operations of their farm. Zafer Azizov provided detailed information about his experience in beekeeping and the family-owned “Ballı Pətək” brand. He noted that he began professional beekeeping in 1997 with just two bee colonies, and that the number has now exceeded 200.

He added that since 2010, the family business has expanded under the “Ballı Pətək” brand, offering meadow, forest, and mountain honey to the market. Azizov emphasized that to obtain honey and other bee products, he transports the bee colonies to various regions, including Khachmaz, Shabran, Gusar, Guba, and others. It was noted that the farm, with an annual production capacity of 2–3 tons, also produces valuable products such as royal jelly, pollen, and bee bread. In addition, Azizov is engaged in breeding queen bees.

Continuing the meeting in a friendly atmosphere, Leyla Aliyeva joined the family in making natural beeswax candles.

Beekeeper Zafer Azizov and his family expressed their gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her sincere visit and attention, and presented her with a gift.