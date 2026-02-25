Responsible use of artificial intelligence highlighted at Global CEO Summit in Baku

25 February 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Although artificial intelligence contributes to increasing efficiency in the business environment and improving decision-making processes, its application requires a responsible approach.

As reported by AzerNEWS, Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA), Orkhan Mammadov, stated this at the Global CEO Summit 2026 held in Baku.

He noted that artificial intelligence has already become an integral part of daily work processes, enabling companies to make faster and well-grounded decisions.

“However, the use of this technology must be carried out with ethical principles and the human factor in mind. One of the main duties of leaders is to ensure the correct and safe application of technology. Data protection must remain a priority. At the same time, employees should be supported to adapt to changing responsibilities. Artificial intelligence should not diminish the role of people but strengthen their capabilities. Technology should not replace humans unprepared; instead, it should make them more productive and efficient,” he emphasized.