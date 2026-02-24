France bars US ambassador from official meetings after ignoring foreign ministry summons

24 February 2026 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

France has banned United States Ambassador Charles Kushner from meeting French government ministers, after he failed to attend a meeting at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in Paris to explain comments made by the Trump administration following the recent killing of a French far-right activist, AzerNEWS reports via Al-Jazeera.

The French Foreign Ministry announced the decision on Monday, as diplomatic relations between Paris and Washington continue to deteriorate amid several disagreements, including on trade tariffs, the war in Ukraine and the role of Europe in countering Russia.

“In light of this apparent failure to grasp the basic requirements of the ambassadorial mission and the honour of representing one’s country, the minister (Jean-Noel Barrot) has requested that he (Ambassador Kushner) no longer be allowed direct access to members of the French government,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The US ambassador can continue his diplomatic duties and have “exchanges” with officials, the ministry added.

Foreign Minister Barrot summoned Kushner after the US embassy in Paris reposted on Sunday comments by the Trump administration in Washington about the death of far-right activist Quentin Deranque, 23, who was beaten to death in a fight with alleged far-left activists, in an incident that shocked France.

Instead of personally answering Barrot’s summons, Kushner sent a senior official from the embassy in his place, citing personal commitments, the AFP news agency reported, quoting a diplomatic source.

Speaking Tuesday, Barrot described the failure to attend as “a surprise” that flew in the face of diplomatic protocol and will dent Kushner’s ability to serve as an ambassador.

“We must have an explanation with him,” Barrot said, speaking to public broadcaster France Info. “We don’t accept that foreign countries can come and interfere, invite themselves, into the national political debate.”

“When these explanations have taken place, then the US ambassador in France will, naturally, regain access to members of the French government,” he added.

It was not the first time that the ambassador had refused a summons issued by the French Foreign Ministry.

In August 2025, Kushner was also called to the ministry after the French government took exception to his criticism that French President Emmanuel Macron was not tackling anti-Semitism.

The US charge d’affaires attended that meeting instead of Kushner.

The US embassy in Paris and the US Department of State have yet to comment on the measures imposed on the ambassador.

Kushner’s refusal to meet the minister made the front pages of French newspapers on Tuesday, the France 24 news outlet reported, with headlines declaring “tensions are running high” between the ministry and the US embassy.