First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on anniversary of Khojaly genocide [PHOTO]

According to AzerNEWS , the post reads: "The Khojaly genocide is a crime committed against all humanity, and will be etched forever in our memory. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace."

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

