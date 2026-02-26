Space umbrella maps Magnetic Shield

26 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Sun constantly emits streams of charged particles, known as the solar wind, from its outer atmosphere, the corona. These particles travel throughout the Solar System and interact with Earth's magnetic field, creating the spectacular aurorae visible near the poles — the Aurora Borealis in the north and the Aurora Australis in the south. However, these solar winds can also disrupt modern technological systems, affecting telecommunications, GPS navigation, and electrical power grids, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Since 2015, NASA's Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) mission has been collecting detailed data on Earth's magnetosphere. The mission’s primary goal is to study how the magnetic fields of the Sun and Earth periodically connect and disconnect, transferring energy in the process. This phenomenon, called magnetic reconnection, is a key driver of space weather and can trigger geomagnetic storms.

To further investigate the dynamic regions where the Sun’s and Earth’s magnetic fields interact, NASA has launched the Space Umbrella project. Participants in this citizen-science initiative help identify moments when the MMS spacecraft detects the strongest interactions between Earth’s magnetosphere and the solar wind, providing crucial data for scientists.

Understanding space weather is not only important for satellites and power grids near Earth. It is becoming increasingly critical for missions venturing beyond Low Earth Orbit (LEO). For example, NASA’s Artemis Program aims to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon, while China and Russia are developing plans for an International Lunar Research Station (ILRS). Future crewed missions to Mars and deeper into the Solar System will face similar challenges, as they move beyond the protective shield of Earth’s magnetic field.

“Your contributions will help scientists better understand solar storms,” says NASA. “This knowledge is vital for keeping our astronauts and technological systems safe from the hazards of space weather.”

Anyone can participate by visiting the Space Umbrella project website. No prior experience is required, and the project provides a detailed tutorial showing how to identify when the satellite is inside Earth’s magnetic field and when it is interacting with the solar wind. By contributing, citizen scientists play a direct role in protecting humanity’s growing presence in space.