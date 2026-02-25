Azerbaijan’s water reservoirs have only 12 months of ‘buffer’ left, according to ADSEA

25 February 2026 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan is not currently in a water crisis, but its long-term stability is hanging by a thread. That was the candid message from Riad Akhundzadeh, a top official at the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), during a high-level roundtable on water security held this Tuesday, AzerNEWS reports.

While the taps are still running, the math behind the country’s reservoirs reveals a tight deadline for infrastructure reform.

Addressing the "Water Security in Azerbaijan" forum, Akhundzadeh clarified that while the current supply meets immediate demand, the margin for error is shrinking.

"There is currently no water shortage in Azerbaijan, but the existing reserves are not considered sufficient for the long term," Akhundzadeh warned.

The numbers he provided paint a stark picture:

Current Reserves: ~16–17 billion cubic meters.

Annual Consumption: ~11–12 billion cubic meters.

So, Azerbaijan essentially has just over one year of water in reserve at any given time.

"Wasted Water" crisis

A significant portion of the tension isn't just about how much water is coming in, but how much is leaking out. Akhundzadeh emphasized that outdated distribution networks are hemorrhaging resources before they even reach the consumer.

"Serious losses occur during water distribution due to outdated infrastructure," he noted. "Effective management of water resources and reduction of losses are among our top priorities."

Azerbaijan is currently categorized among the 20 most water-stressed nations in the world, largely because roughly 70% of its water originates outside its borders in neighboring countries. To combat this vulnerability, the government has launched a multi-billion-manat strategy.

The 2026–2035 Mega-Program

President Ilham Aliyev recently unveiled a massive state program aimed at overhauling the water systems of the Absheron Peninsula and Baku. The goals are:

30 New Reservoirs: Expanding storage to buffer against seasonal fluctuations.

95% Coverage: Bringing 24-hour uninterrupted water supply to nearly the entire Baku population (up from 70%).

Cutting Losses: Reducing distribution waste—currently estimated at 40–50% in some areas—by nearly half through the replacement of century-old pipes.

For the first time, Azerbaijan is looking to the sea. A major desalination plant is being developed in Sumgayit through a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power.