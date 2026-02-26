Bayramov: peace initiatives in South Caucasus led by Azerbaijan

26 February 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has reaffirmed that life is returning to Karabakh, as the country marked the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

AzerNEWS reports that speaking to journalists during a visit to the Mother’s Cry Monument in Baku, Bayramov said that the reality today is fundamentally different from previous years, as Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Over the past five years, while commemorating the victims of the Khojaly genocide, the Azerbaijani people have also remembered the liberation of their ancestral lands from occupation,” he said. “Through large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts, life is returning to Karabakh.”

Bayramov noted that massacres similar to Khojaly had taken place in other Azerbaijani settlements before 1992, describing them as part of a deliberate policy rooted in ethnic hatred. However, he emphasized that the Khojaly genocide remains the largest tragedy in Azerbaijan’s modern history in terms of scale. “The victims were entirely innocent civilians — women, children and the elderly,” he stressed.

The foreign minister also underlined that Azerbaijan continues to pursue a peace agenda while advancing reconstruction in the formerly occupied territories. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, he said, Azerbaijan demonstrated determination both during the war and in the post-conflict period.

“The whole world witnessed that Azerbaijan took full leadership in the peace process as well, with initiatives coming from our side,” Bayramov stated. “Serious steps are being taken, and tangible results are visible. At the same time, we cannot forget our history. That is why today’s anniversary remains deeply significant.”

Responding to questions about the downing of an aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, Bayramov reiterated that Baku’s position is firm and unequivocal.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau. Of the 67 people on board, 38 were killed and 29 survived. According to preliminary information, the crash occurred following physical and technical external interference in Russian airspace over Grozny.

Bayramov stated that during an October 2025 meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, the issue was discussed and the Russian side pledged to take appropriate measures. “The downing of the aircraft occurred due to an error by the Russian Ministry of Defense,” he said. “Our expectation is that all necessary steps will be taken, a proper legal assessment will be made, and compensation will be paid.”

The minister also addressed questions regarding the upcoming World Urban Forum 13, which will be jointly organized by Azerbaijan’s relevant institutions and UN-Habitat. The forum is scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17 to 22 and will include, for the first time, a leaders’ summit.

Bayramov said he had no information regarding an invitation to Armenia, noting that participation would follow the event’s established format and procedures. “Not all world leaders will take part. Invitations have been extended to countries where support is needed within the framework of the forum,” he explained.

Commenting on the upcoming European Political Community Summit, to be held in Armenia in May, Bayramov said that representation in that format is limited strictly to heads of state and government. According to the information available to him, President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the summit is not planned.