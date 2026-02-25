Azerbaijan’s greenhouse sector shrinks as tomato output falls

25 February 2026 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

In 2025, a total of 2,995 greenhouses with a combined area of 1.5 thousand hectares were operating in Azerbaijan, reflecting a continued contraction in the sector, AzerNEWS reports.

The number of greenhouses declined by 42 units compared to 2024, when 3,037 greenhouses covered 1.6 thousand hectares. The total greenhouse area decreased by 100 hectares year-on-year. The downward trend follows a sharper drop from 2023, when the country had 3,228 greenhouses in operation.

In 2025, greenhouse tomato production totaled 156.8 thousand tons, marking a significant decrease of 68.1 thousand tons compared to 224.9 thousand tons in 2024. In 2023, production stood even higher at 268.9 thousand tons, indicating a steady decline over the past two years.

Cucumber production also fell, decreasing by 4.1 thousand tons, from 11.6 thousand tons in 2024 to 7.5 thousand tons in 2025. Lemon output edged down from 55 tons to 52 tons, while onion production remained almost stable, slipping marginally from 22.3 tons to 22.2 tons.

Gains in select crops

Despite the overall decline, some products recorded growth in 2025:

Mushrooms increased from 1.6 thousand tons to 1.8 thousand tons.

Strawberries rose from 237.6 tons to 241.1 tons.

Eggplants climbed from 15.3 tons to 17.5 tons.

Peppers saw a notable surge from 14.1 tons to 27.4 tons.

Meanwhile, the 151.3 tons of potatoes and 35.5 tons of cabbage produced in 2024 were not reflected in the 2025 statistics.

Regional Contribution

The main share of greenhouse crop production in 2025 came from the regions of Khazar, Shamkir, Absheron, Salyan, Sabunchu, Binagadi, Kurdamir, Samukh, Khizi, Tovuz, and Hajigabul.

Despite lower production volumes, Azerbaijan’s exports of fresh tomatoes, including those grown in natural conditions, increased in 2025.

Exports reached 172.86 thousand tons, up 18.72% year-on-year. Export revenues totaled $192.47 million, reflecting a 9.72% increase compared to the previous year. However, the average export price declined by 7.56%, falling to $1,113.46 per ton.

The principal export destination remained Russia, which imported 166.11 thousand tons, marking a 17.13% increase compared to the previous year.