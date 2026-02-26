State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre stages Christoph Gluck's production [PHOTOS]

26 February 2026 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre has presented the one-act production "Orpheus and Eurydice" by the great Austrian composer and reformer of opera, Christoph Willibald Gluck, AzerNEWS reports.

The evening became a true celebration for admirers of classical art. The production brought together opera and ballet within a unified space, where music, movement, and scenography created a cohesive and emotionally rich composition. The performance was met with prolonged applause, becoming a notable event in the cultural life of the capital.

The plot is based on the ancient myth about the great power of love. Orpheus, having lost his beloved Eurydice, cannot come to terms with her death and resolves to descend into the underworld to bring her back to life. His divine gift—music, softens even the hearts of the rulers of Hades. Orpheus is allowed to lead Eurydice away, but on one condition: he must not look back at her until they reach the world of the living. Unable to withstand doubt and anxiety, the hero turns around—and loses his beloved once again. However, the power of love and devotion prevails: by Cupid's will, fate grants the lovers hope and reunion.

The leading roles were performed by Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov (Orpheus) and Honored Artist Farida Mammadova (Eurydice), who imbued their characters with deep emotionality and dramatic intensity. The role of Cupid was performed by Zumrud Davudova.

In the ballet scenes, the plastic interpretation of the story was presented by Honored Artist Anar Mikayilov (Orpheheus) and Liana Praga (Eurydice), adding special expressiveness and dynamism to the production.

At the conductor's stand was Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, whose interpretation of the score emphasized the dramatic depth of the work. The chorus master was Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva. The stage director and ballet producer was Honored Artist Yury Lobachev, and the production designer was Honored Art Worker Tehran Babayev. The répétiteurs were Daniil Kirillov and Nushaba Isa.

The staging concept, the harmonious combination of vocal performance and movement, and the philosophical depth of the plot transformed the production into a poignant reflection on love, fidelity, and human frailty.

