Diplomatic meeting in Almaty focuses on deepening Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan cooperation

25 February 2026 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A meeting was held in Almaty to discuss the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the information was published on the official Facebook page of the Almaty office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On February 24, Deputy Head of the Almaty Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Rashid Yerishov, met with Vusal Aliyev, Head of the Almaty Representative Office of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Yerishov congratulated the Azerbaijani diplomat on assuming his new post and wished him success in his future work. During the meeting, the parties exchanged information about upcoming events and discussed prospects for cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening and expanding partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats.