26 February 2026 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Russia is losing more troops than it can recruit for the first time since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Western officials, AzerNEWS reports via The Times.

They report that President Vladimir Putin’s forces have been suffering nearly 40,000 casualties per month since November, while managing to recruit up to 35,000 troops over the same period in an effort to sustain the war effort.

Ukrainian counter-attacks have significantly intensified in recent months, pushing Russia’s total casualties to more than 1.25 million, Western assessments indicate. The figure reportedly exceeds the total losses sustained by the United States during the Second World War.

Al Carns, the UK’s Armed Forces minister, said Russia’s capacity to train and deploy fresh recruits was “becoming more and more difficult,” noting that financial incentives offered by the Kremlin were increasingly failing to attract volunteers.

“People are realising that it’s a one-way ticket,” he said.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have recently stalled, despite pressure from the United States to reach a negotiated settlement.

Russian casualties in the Ukraine war till 26.02.2026

Tanks — 11704 (+3)

Armored fighting vehicle — 24091

Artillery systems — 37614 (+25)

MLRS — 1659 (+4)

Anti-aircraft warfare — 1305

Planes — 435

Helicopters — 348

UAV — 147138 (+681)

Cruise missiles — 4347

Ships (boats) — 29

Submarines — 2

Cars and cisterns — 80064 (+93)

Special equipment — 4075

Military personnel — aprx. 1263850 people (+1360)