Malaysia’s labor productivity rises in 2025

24 February 2026 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Malaysia’s labor productivity per hour worked showed solid momentum in 2025, rising by 3.7 percent, with value added per hour reaching 44.5 ringgit (approximately 11.41 U.S. dollars), according to official data released Monday by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement, DOSM also reported that labor productivity per employed person increased by 3.4 percent, bringing value added per worker to 102,672 ringgit for the year.

All major sectors of the economy recorded steady gains, reflecting broad-based improvements rather than growth concentrated in a single industry. Economists note that the expansion was supported by stronger performance in manufacturing, services, and selected export-oriented industries, alongside continued digitalization and automation efforts.

“Malaysia’s labor productivity is well positioned for a positive outlook in 2026, supported by a stable labor market and sustainable economic performance throughout the year,” DOSM said.

According to the department, the sustained growth in national labor productivity signals that Malaysia is moving in the right direction by utilizing its workforce more efficiently and generating higher value per worker. Analysts add that continued investment in technology, skills development, and higher value-added sectors could further strengthen competitiveness, particularly as regional economies intensify efforts to attract advanced manufacturing and knowledge-based industries.