AFFA officials attend UEFA seminar on club licensing and financial sustainability

26 February 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A regional seminar on UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability has been held in Tirana, Albania, with the participation of representatives from UEFA member associations, AzerNEWS reports.

Officials from the Licensing and Registration Department of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) attended the seminar, including Department Head Seymur Salimli, Chief Licensing Specialist Aynur Abdullayeva, and Senior Specialist Narmin Sidaliyeva.

The seminar covered key topics such as UEFA's multi-club ownership requirements and their implementation, the European football environment, local financial monitoring, legal group structures and reporting perimeters, the UEFA solidarity mechanism, and the club licensing process.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.