UK ready to strengthen water sector cooperation with Azerbaijan

24 February 2026 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The British Embassy in Azerbaijan has stated that the United Kingdom is ready to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the water sector.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking at a roundtable in Baku titled “Water Security in Azerbaijan: Regulation, Risks and Responsible Business Conduct,” embassy representative Elvin Raziyev noted that both countries face similar water-related challenges.

“Both of our countries are dealing with aging infrastructure, rising demand, flood risks, and the urgent need to modernize water treatment systems. These shared challenges create real opportunities for cooperation. The UK is ready to work with Azerbaijan in the water sector through expertise, innovation, and financing of concrete projects,” he said.

Raziyev also emphasized that relations between the UK and Azerbaijan are currently at their strongest point in history. Last year, the two sides agreed to elevate ties to a strategic partnership level, with a particular focus on expanding cooperation in energy, connectivity, infrastructure, and innovation. According to him, the water sector is among the areas with significant potential for deeper collaboration.