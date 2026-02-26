National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature pays tribute to Khojaly Tragedy victims [PHOTOS]

26 February 2026 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An academic session titled "Khojaly's Unceasing Cry" has taken place at National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature, AzerNEWS reports. The event was timed to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the Khojaly massacre.

The session was opened by the museum’s director, Academician Rafael Huseynov, who spoke about the scale, devastating consequences, and the political and legal dimensions of the Khojaly tragedy committed in February 1992. He described the Khojaly genocide as one of the bloodiest chapters in the more than 200-year campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide carried out by Armenian nationalists against the Azerbaijani people, emphasizing that it was a grave crime against humanity.

Academician Huseynov noted that the Khojaly genocide claimed the lives of 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly individuals. The particular brutality with which civilians were killed, he stressed, proves the calculated cruelty of the act. They were targeted and murdered simply because they were Azerbaijanis living in Khojaly, in Karabakh.

The museum director underlined that the tragedy received its first political and legal assessment at the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. On February 24, 1994, the Azerbaijani Parliament adopted the resolution "On the Day of the Khojaly Genocide."

In his remarks, the academician also emphasized that raising international awareness of the Khojaly genocide has consistently held an important place in the foreign policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev.

He further highlighted the significance of the international campaign “Justice for Khojaly!”, launched at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva.

Academician Huseynov stressed that, under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief , President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and full sovereignty as a result of the historic Victory, and that Khojaly, like other regions of Karabakh, has been liberated from occupation. The blood of the nation's martyrs, he noted, has not gone unavenged.

During the academic session, presentations were delivered on the topics "The Reflection of Khojaly's Reality in Poetry" and "The Realities of the Karabakh War in the Prose of Alisafa Azayev."