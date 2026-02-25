China adds Japanese organizations to export control list

25 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese authorities have added 20 Japanese organizations to a list of entities subject to export controls, tightening restrictions on the trade of dual-use goods, AzerNEWS reports.

According to an official statement, the decision took effect immediately upon publication, in accordance with national legislation. The measures apply to major Japanese industrial and defense-related structures, including divisions of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Fujitsu, IHI Corporation, NEC Corporation, as well as Japan Marine United.

The list also includes state-linked and research institutions such as the National Defense Academy of Japan and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Under the new rules, Chinese companies and individuals are prohibited from exporting dual-use goods — products and technologies that can serve both civilian and military purposes — to the listed entities. Any ongoing transactions of this kind must be halted immediately. In “special circumstances,” where deliveries are deemed genuinely necessary, exporters must submit an application to the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China for review and approval.

Analysts note that the move reflects growing technological and geopolitical tensions in East Asia, particularly in sectors such as aerospace, shipbuilding, advanced materials, and defense electronics. Some experts suggest the restrictions could disrupt supply chains in high-tech manufacturing and further accelerate efforts by Japanese firms to diversify suppliers and reduce reliance on Chinese components.

The decision may also be seen as part of a broader global trend in which export controls are increasingly used as strategic economic tools, reshaping international trade in sensitive technologies.