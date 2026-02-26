U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan shares statement on the Khojaly Genocide

26 February 2026 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Embassy of the United States in Azerbaijan has issued a statement marking the anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

AzerNEWS presents the full text of the statement:

“Today, we join the people of Azerbaijan in honoring with deep respect the memory of those who lost their lives in Khojaly in 1992. On behalf of the U.S. Embassy, we extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. As we commemorate their memory, we are reminded of the importance of protecting human dignity, showing compassion, and building lasting peace for future generations.”

Today marks 34 years since the massacre in Khojaly was committed by Armenian armed forces.

The Khojaly genocide is regarded as one of the bloodiest tragedies in Armenia’s occupation policy and campaign of violence against Azerbaijan.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed forces launched an assault on Khojaly, which had been under blockade since October 1991, with its road and energy connections cut off. During the attack, mass atrocities were committed against Azerbaijani civilians.

The massacre was carried out with the assistance of the 366th Motor Rifle Regiment of the former USSR. As a result, 613 residents of Khojaly were killed, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly people. A total of 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 civilians were taken hostage and subjected to torture, and the fate of many remains unknown. Eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one parent, and 25 children lost both parents.

These acts were not merely military operations but part of a broader policy driven by ethnic hatred and discrimination. The targeted killings of Azerbaijanis in other settlements, including Baghanis Ayrim, Jamilli, Karkijahan, Meshali, Malibeyli, Garadaghli, Tugh, and Salakatin further demonstrate the systematic and premeditated nature of the Khojaly genocide.