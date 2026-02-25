Trump Hotel to become Australia’s tallest skyscraper

25 February 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Trump Organization, owned by the family of former US President Donald Trump, has unveiled its first major project in Australia. The company announced plans to develop the Trump International Hotel on the Gold Coast in partnership with Altus Property Group, AzerNEWS reports.

The ambitious project will see the construction of a 91-storey skyscraper in Surfers Paradise, featuring a 285-room luxury hotel under the Trump brand. In addition, the development will include 272 high-end residential apartments, a three-storey podium with a private beach club, and over 3,400 square meters of commercial, retail, and restaurant space, designed to revitalize the central part of the city.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, called the project a significant milestone. “Trump International Hotel & The Tower is our first official project in Australia, reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class luxury experiences in the most desirable locations,” he said. “This project embodies the Trump brand’s dedication to quality, sophistication, and unmatched service, and we are thrilled to bring this vision to the vibrant Gold Coast community.”

Once completed, the skyscraper, with a planned height of approximately 335 meters, is expected to become the tallest building in Australia, surpassing existing records and reshaping the city skyline.

Urban development experts note that the project could boost tourism and international investment in the Gold Coast, while also generating thousands of construction and hospitality jobs. Some analysts suggest that the tower’s luxury positioning may attract high-net-worth international buyers, making it a potential landmark for both the Australian skyline and the global luxury real estate market.