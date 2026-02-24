Azerbaijan to host 1st National Forum on Cochlear Implantation [PHOTOS]

24 February 2026 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On March 4, the first-ever National Forum on Cochlear Implantation – 2026 will take place in the republic at the Nizami Cinema Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The event, dedicated to the International Cochlear Implantation Day, is organized by the Social Support for People with Cochlear Implants Public Association.

The main objective of the forum is to enhance the quality of life of cochlear implant users across the country, strengthen their social integration, and raise public awareness in this field.

The event will bring together neurosurgeons, otorhinolaryngologists, geneticists, audiologists, speech therapists, and rehabilitation specialists. Experts will provide in-depth information on cochlear implantation, stages of rehabilitation, the importance of early intervention, and the specifics of social adaptation.

Mehriban Huseynova, Chairperson of the public association, emphasized that the forum’s primary mission is to support implant users and promote their full integration into society. According to her, over the years the organization has helped hundreds of children and young people successfully navigate the path of social adaptation, many of whom now lead active and accomplished lives.

She also highlighted plans to expand international cooperation and introduce advanced global practices in Azerbaijan in the near future. In her words, elevating state support for cochlear implantation to a new level represents a significant social and humanitarian step for thousands of families.

It is worth noting that the phased implementation of Azerbaijan’s social and medical program on cochlear implantation began in 2015. Since 2020, the inclusion of these surgeries in the country’s compulsory medical insurance system has created new opportunities for both children and adult patients.

Importantly, cochlear implants and speech processors are replaced every five years with state support. This substantially reduces the financial burden on parents and ensures continuity in children’s auditory, speech, and social development.

The National Forum on Cochlear Implantation – 2026 is expected to make a meaningful contribution to educational outreach, increase public attention to the issue, and strengthen the principles of an inclusive society in the country.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.