Trump on Iran: 'Number 1 sponsor of terror' can't get nukes

United States President Donald Trump addressed the State of the Union, emphasizing Iran's nuclear program, AzerNEWS reports.

He said the US "will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror ... to have a nuclear weapon." Trump added that he prefers to handle the situation through diplomacy, signaling a desire to avoid military confrontation despite maintaining pressure on Tehran.

Trump also claimed Iran is advancing missile technology capable of striking US territory. "They've already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas and they're working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America," he said.

Hours before the State of the Union, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a briefing on Iran for Congress’ “Gang of Eight” — comprised of the leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives and the two chambers’ intelligence committees.

“First and foremost, if they want to do something in Iran – and who the hell knows what it is – they should make it public and discuss it with the public and not keep it in secret. When you do these military operations in secret, it always causes longer wars, tragedy, more expenses and mistake(s),” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told a press conference, shortly before the classified session.

Trump’s speech came as he weighs whether to carry out new military action on Iran. He last week warned Iran that “bad things will happen” soon if a deal is not reached over its nuclear program.

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi has said that a deal with the United States to avert conflict is “within reach”, in advance of talks between the two countries in Geneva, Switzerland.

Araghchi said that the “historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement” would depend on whether “diplomacy is given priority”, in a possible reference to US President Donald Trump’s ongoing threats to use military force against Iran.

In a statement shared on social media on Tuesday, Iran’s top diplomat added that his country remained “crystal clear” that it would “under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon“, while also recognising the right of Iran’s people to the benefits of “peaceful nuclear technology”.

Indirect talks scheduled for Thursday in Geneva will be the third round of discussions between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Oman, which has said it hopes to see “a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalising the deal”.