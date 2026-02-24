Why China’s AI surge is no longer catching up but setting pace [Op-Ed]

24 February 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Qaiser Nawab

As the dust settles on the Chinese New Year celebrations of 2026, the global technology landscape finds itself staring at a new reality. While traditional fireworks illuminated the skies over Beijing and Shanghai, a different kind of brilliance was being showcased on television screens and in laboratory corridors. From the fluid, brush-stroke precision of ByteDance’s Seedance 2.0 to the uncanny agility of Unitree’s humanoid robots, China has signaled that its "100 Model War" in Artificial Intelligence (AI) has moved beyond domestic competition into a phase of global leadership.

Seedance Breakthrough

The most visual testament to this progress appeared during the CCTV Spring Festival Gala. In a segment titled "A Song of the Wind," the national treasure-grade ink painting "The Six Jaguars" was brought to life. Historically, animating traditional Chinese ink wash paintings, a medium defined by its ethereal textures and deliberate use of negative space, was considered a monumental challenge for computer graphics. Yet, through ByteDance’s Seedance 2.0, the six horses were not merely animated; they were imbued with a "galloping spirit" that maintained the rhythmic strength of the original brushwork.

Seedance 2.0 represents a pivot in the evolution of generative AI. While much of the global focus has remained on large language models (LLMs) centered on text, Chinese tech giants have pivoted toward complex video generation and multi-modal interaction. Tan Dai, President of Volcano Engine, noted that the model was trained on vast repositories of oriental aesthetic materials. This cultural tailoring allows the AI to handle camera language and complex interactive presentations with a level of nuance that previous iterations lacked.

The industry had projected that such breakthroughs in high-fidelity, aesthetically controlled video generation would take another two to three years. The arrival of Seedance 2.0 suggests that China’s development cycle is accelerating. This is not just about entertainment; the ability of AI to interpret and generate high-density visual information is a precursor to more advanced applications in digital twins, urban planning, and sophisticated human-computer interfaces.

Beyond the screen, the intelligence driving these systems is becoming more autonomous. A key theme emerging from the recent upgrades by Alibaba and other tech leaders is the transition from "chatbots" to "intelligent agents." Unlike standard AI that responds to prompts, these agents possess a functional IQ and EQ, capable of executing complex, multi-step tasks in the real world.

Alibaba’s release of the Qianwen 3.5 base model marks a significant milestone in this regard. Moving away from pre-training on simple text, Qianwen 3.5 is built on a mixture of visual and textual data. It can process up to two hours of video input, demonstrating spatial reasoning and disciplinary problem-solving skills that rival human performance in specific domains. A practical application of this is already visible in the Qianwen App’s shopping agent, which can navigate multiple parameters to resolve consumer issues without requiring the user to navigate through disparate platforms.

What makes this surge particularly noteworthy is the backdrop of international trade restrictions. Despite export controls on high-end semiconductors, Chinese firms are proving remarkably adept at "doing more with less." US analysts have observed that China is achieving significant breakthroughs by optimizing software to run on domestic hardware. Huawei’s Ascend chips, for instance, are now providing the foundational training support for these massive models. This synergy between domestic silicon and home-grown algorithms suggests that the "bottleneck" intended to slow China’s tech ascent has instead acted as a catalyst for a more self-reliant and integrated ecosystem.

Humanoid Horizon

If Seedance 2.0 provides the "brain," then firms like Unitree Robotics are providing the "body." The sight of dozens of humanoid robots performing synchronized, fluid movements during the New Year festivities was more than a choreographed spectacle; it was a commercial declaration of intent. Unitree, a leader in the field, has set an ambitious target of selling 20,000 humanoid units following their gala performance, signaling that the era of the personal or industrial robot is no longer a distant sci-fi trope.

The technical specifications of these machines—capable of backflips, navigating uneven terrain, and mimicking human gait with startling accuracy—point to a maturation in mechanical engineering and sensory integration. In China’s vision of the future, these robots are the physical extension of AI agents. They are designed to work in factories, assist in elderly care, and perform hazardous tasks, bridging the gap between digital intelligence and physical labor.

International observers are taking note. While the US currently holds a lead in high-end general intelligence research, China is dominating the "application layer"—the phase where technology is scaled, commercialized, and integrated into the fabric of daily life. The "100 Model War" has created a hyper-competitive environment that forces companies to innovate at a breakneck pace.

The rapid succession of releases from the likes of Zhipu, Xiyu Technology, and the "Dark Side of the Moon" (Moonshot AI) indicates that China’s tech industry has reached a critical mass. The sheer volume of data, the massive domestic market, and a clear national strategy have converged to create a unique momentum.

Qaiser Nawab is Chairman of the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD), an international platform focused on fostering cooperation and innovation across Asia, Africa, and Latin America

