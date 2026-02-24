'Memory of Generation' documentary premieres in Azerbaijan's Ismayilli [PHOTOS]

24 February 2026 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

The documentary film "Memory of Generation" (Nəsil Yaddaşı), produced by Kinobiz Film, has been screened at the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Ismayilli for a local audience, AzerNEWS reports.

The film focuses on the 1918 genocide against Azerbaijanis in the Ismayilli region. Its central narrative follows a veteran of the 44-day Patriotic War, who sets out to locate a martyr's grave revealed to him in a dream by his grandfather. Along this journey, he uncovers the history of his family. The documentary also incorporates archival materials and historical maps to enrich the storytelling.

The film is directed and written by Babek Abbaszade, produced by Ramil Alakbarov, with cinematography by Bulud Guliyev, editing by Rza Asgarov, lighting design by Sabit Gadirov, sound design by Mehman Nadirov, and music composed by Nigar Suleyman.

The documentary was selected as the winner in the 2025 Film Support Competition, organized by the Azerbaijan Film Agency, which supports films in the post-production phase.

During the event, director Babek Abbaszade shared insights about the making of the film, highlighting the significance of bringing the little-studied Ismayilli genocide to the big screen and stressing the participation of 2020 war veteran Nureddin Azizli.

Producer Ramil Alakbarov then introduced the creative team to the audience.

In addition to the film's participants and heroes, members of the Ismayilli community attended the screening.

Following the showing, a lively discussion and exchange of ideas took place between the filmmakers and the audience.