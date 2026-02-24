Azerbaijani students win 6 medals at int'l programming competition

24 February 2026 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

With the support of Azercell, Azerbaijani students successfully participated in the 10th “Info1Cup” programming competition

The 10th “Info1Cup” programming competition was held in Romania, bringing together 189 students from 16 countries. Azerbaijani students joined the competition online and achieved remarkable results, securing a total of 6 medals: 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

The gold medal was awarded to Fateh Ahmadzade, a 10th-grade student of the Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva. Silver medals were earned by Omar Alimammedzade, a 10th-grade student of the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) Baku Turkish High School, as well as Elay Verdiyev and Akbar Ahmadov, 10th-grade students of the Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Biased Lyceum. Bronze medals were won by Atilla Mustafa, a 10th-grade student of the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) Baku Turkish High School, and Merd Jafarzade, a 10th-grade student of the Sumgayit Natural Sciences Gymnasium.

Since 2017, Azercell Telecom has been supporting the preparation of Azerbaijani students for international informatics Olympiads. Through this long-term initiative, students representing various age groups and regions of the country have achieved significant success in prestigious international competitions, earning a total of 114 medals to date.