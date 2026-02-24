Apple moves some desktop production to US

24 February 2026 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple is planning to shift part of its Mac Mini desktop computer production to the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

A new production line at the Foxconn facility in Houston, Texas, is expected to begin operations later this year. Initially, the Houston plant will focus on meeting domestic demand, while production of Mac Mini computers will continue in Asia.

Historically, most of Apple’s products, including the iPhone and iPad, have been manufactured in Asia, particularly in China. In recent years, however, Apple has been diversifying its supply chain, moving some production to countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and India.

Industry analysts suggest that this move could be part of Apple’s broader strategy to reduce dependency on Asia, mitigate geopolitical risks, and strengthen its “Made in America” profile. Some observers also note that localized production may shorten supply chains, improve logistics, and allow Apple to respond more quickly to U.S. market demand.

In addition, the Houston facility could become a testbed for next-generation Mac manufacturing technologies, potentially paving the way for other Apple products to be produced domestically in the future.