Mingachevir to host Azerbaijan Rowing Championship

25 February 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Championship in Rowing (academic rowing), Kayak, and Canoe will take place on February 27–28,AzerNEWS reports.

The championship is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF).

The competition will be held at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir and conducted under a handicap system.

Athletes will compete individually in single boats, covering a distance of 4,000 meters in academic rowing and 2,000 meters in kayak and canoe events. Winners will be determined based on their recorded times.

A total of 80 athletes born between 2008 and 2013 from Baku and Mingachevir will compete in the national championship. The top finishers will be awarded diplomas and medals.

Outstanding performers will earn the opportunity to join the national team for upcoming international competitions, including the "President's Cup–2026," dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.