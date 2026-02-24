Russia escalates its shadow war against Azerbaijan as Baku deepens western ties

24 February 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By AzerNEWS Staff

There are wars declared with tanks and parades. And then there are wars conducted in the shadows through cyber-attacks, intimidation, energy sabotage and propaganda. In 2025, Azerbaijan has found itself confronting the latter.

What is unfolding is not an open military confrontation. It is subtler, deniable and deliberately fragmented. Yet taken together, the cyber offensives, the attacks on diplomatic missions, the pressure on diaspora communities, the targeting of energy infrastructure, the pattern is hard to ignore. It bears the hallmarks of a hybrid campaign emanating from Moscow.

The deterioration did not happen in a vacuum. Azerbaijan’s deepening engagement with the west, particularly the United States, has recalibrated the geopolitical equation. The high-level meeting on 8 August between the presidents of the United States and Azerbaijan, followed by the vice-president’s visit and the signing of a strategic charter, signalled something more than routine diplomacy. It suggested a long-term alignment. In Moscow, such signals rarely go unanswered.

The pressure has literally been multidimensional.

In cyberspace, Azerbaijan’s media landscape faced a sweeping assault in February 2025. According to the country’s parliamentary commission on foreign interference and hybrid threats, the operation was linked to the Russian state-affiliated hacker group APT29. The attacks reportedly came in the wake of Baku’s decision to close the Russian House cultural centre and the local bureau of Sputnik. The message was unmistakable: symbolic sovereignty would carry digital consequences. Over the course of the year, Azerbaijani resources were targeted repeatedly from Russian-linked sources, underscoring that this was not an isolated incident but a sustained campaign.

Beyond the virtual domain, the physical risks have been more alarming. Azerbaijan’s embassy in Ukraine was struck by rocket fire three times amid the ongoing war. Diplomatic missions are protected under international law; targeting them erodes the very architecture of state relations. While the broader theatre was Ukraine’s battlefield, the recurrence of strikes on Azerbaijani diplomatic property cannot be dismissed as mere collateral coincidence.

Energy infrastructure, too, has been drawn into the crossfire. In August 2025, a strike hit the gas distribution and compressor station in Orlivka near the Romanian border, a key node of the Trans-Balkan gas corridor. The site was expected to facilitate imports of Azerbaijani gas via SOCAR, the state energy company, into south-eastern Europe. Shortly afterwards, drone attacks targeted a SOCAR-owned oil depot near Odesa. These incidents were not random acts of wartime chaos. They struck at the connective tissue of Azerbaijan’s expanding energy footprint in Europe, a footprint that competes directly with Russian leverage.

At the same time, Azerbaijani communities in Russia have faced mounting pressure. Incidents in Yekaterinburg and other regions, including reports of unjustified detentions and even killings, have fuelled fears that diaspora populations are being instrumentalised. Hybrid conflict often operates by amplifying vulnerability: economic, informational, communal.

The information space has been no less contested. Russian media narratives about Azerbaijan have hardened conspicuously. Public figures such as Konstantin Zatulin, alongside a constellation of commentators and bloggers, have levelled accusations and thinly veiled threats against Baku. Propaganda, in this context, serves both as domestic conditioning and as external signalling – preparing audiences for a tougher line while attempting to delegitimise Azerbaijan’s independent course.

Even aviation has not been immune. The controversy surrounding an AZAL aircraft incident earlier this year fed into a climate of distrust and accusation. In hybrid confrontation, ambiguity is a tool. Events are rarely clarified; they are weaponised.

What, then, is the strategic logic? First, energy. Azerbaijan’s growing role as a supplier to Europe, particularly as the continent seeks alternatives to Russian gas, challenges Moscow’s long-standing dominance. Projects connected to the Trans-Balkan route and SOCAR’s activities in Ukraine represent not just commercial ventures but geopolitical statements.

Second, is the alignment, in other words, Baku’s increasingly visible partnership with Washington alters the balance in the South Caucasus. For a Kremlin accustomed to viewing the region as its privileged sphere of influence, such recalibration is perceived as encroachment.

Third, is the precedent. If Azerbaijan can pursue a multi-vector policy that strengthens western ties while maintaining sovereignty, it offers a model uncomfortably at odds with Russia’s integrationist ambitions in the post-Soviet space.

Hybrid warfare thrives on deniability. Each cyber-attack can be dismissed as the work of rogue actors. Each infrastructure strike can be folded into the fog of war in Ukraine. Each propaganda salvo can be waved away as free speech. But strategy reveals itself in accumulation.

For Azerbaijan, the response has so far combined restraint with consolidation of western partnerships. The challenge is to avoid escalation while defending sovereignty – a delicate balance in a region where miscalculation has often proved costly.

For Europe, the lesson is equally stark. Hybrid pressure is no longer confined to the Baltic states or Ukraine. It extends along energy corridors, through digital networks and into diaspora communities. The South Caucasus is not peripheral; it is increasingly central to the continent’s energy security and geopolitical resilience.

The undeclared front is already open. The question is not whether hybrid confrontation exists, but how far it will be allowed to advance before it is recognised as what it is: a strategic campaign to shape the choices of a sovereign state through coercion without formal war.