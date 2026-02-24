President Ilham Aliyev orders additional measures to improve drinking water supply in Nakhchivan

24 February 2026 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on additional measures to improve the provision of drinking water to the population in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, AzerNEWS reports.

Guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and in line with the Action Plan for 2026−2030 on ensuring the efficient use of water resources in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, approved by Presidential Order number 942 dated February 21, 2026, the head of state resolved to enhance drinking water supply in several settlements across the autonomous republic.

Under the decree, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, in coordination with the Authorized Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, will take the necessary measures for the preparation of design and estimate documentation, drilling, and ensuring drinking water supply through 40 sub-artesian wells in 38 settlements with a population exceeding 80,000 people, as specified in the annex to the document.

The commission established under the Presidential Order dated April 15, 2020, on measures related to ensuring the efficient use of water resources, has been tasked with coordinating the implementation of the activities outlined in the document.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the authorized representative office of the president in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are instructed to resolve issues arising from the order.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been tasked with taking the necessary measures to finance the implementation of the activities envisaged in the document.

The decree was signed in Baku, Azerbaijan, on February 24, 2026.