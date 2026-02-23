EU Foreign Ministers to debate 20th Russia sanctions package, no breakthrough expected

23 February 2026 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

EU foreign ministers are set to discuss a proposed 20th package of sanctions against Russia at today’s summit, though a breakthrough is not expected.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing foreign media, the statement was made by Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

“Of course, we will have a discussion on the 20th sanctions package, but I do not believe there will be any progress on this issue today. Nevertheless, we will undoubtedly continue our efforts,” the EU’s top diplomat told journalists ahead of the summit.

Kallas noted that ministers will also debate potential areas of engagement with Russia in the context of efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Another key item on the agenda is a proposed €90 billion EU loan package for Ukraine.

It is worth recalling that on February 6, the European Commission presented a draft of the 20th sanctions package against Russia. The proposed restrictive measures target the energy sector, financial services, and trade.