Delegations from parliaments of Türkiye and Georgia visit Alley of Honor and Victory Park [PHOTOS

24 February 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Delegations from the parliaments of Türkiye and Georgia are visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the 10th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, on February 24, the delegations led by Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Parliament of Georgia, visited the Alley of Honor, where they paid tribute to the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, and laid fresh flowers at his grave.

As part of the visit, the delegations also toured Victory Park in Baku and laid wreaths at the Victory Monument. The guests were informed about the park, which was established to preserve the memory of the Azerbaijani people’s historic victory in the Patriotic War and to immortalize the cherished memory of the country’s martyrs.

During the visits, the delegations were accompanied by Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties of the National Assembly, along with other officials.