Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa visit Kyiv, reaffirm EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine

24 February 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa have paid an official visit to Kyiv, reaffirming the European Union’s steadfast support for Ukraine as the war enters its fourth year.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing foreign media reports, the visit aims to send a clear message of solidarity to the Ukrainian people and demonstrate that Europe’s position remains unchanged.

Von der Leyen noted that this marks her tenth visit to Kyiv since the start of the war. In a post on the social media platform X, she emphasized that she is in Ukraine to confirm Europe’s firm financial and military commitment and to reiterate unwavering support for Ukraine’s just struggle.

During the visit, the European Commission President and the European Council President are expected to attend official commemorative events marking the fourth anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

The visit underscores the EU’s continued political, financial, and military backing for Kyiv amid the ongoing conflict.