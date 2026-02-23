Vietnam plans national database center to fight misinformation

23 February 2026 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security has proposed creating a national database center to combat fake news and false information, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The draft decree distinguishes between fake news, defined as completely fabricated content, and false information, which refers to content that is partially untrue.

The proposed center would receive reports, complaints, and denunciations related to fake and false information, publicly announce verified cases, issue warnings, and provide guidance and clarifications to the public. It will also coordinate data sharing and labeling of misinformation among ministries, agencies, and local authorities to ensure consistency nationwide.

Under the plan, the Ministry has suggested applying the maximum fines allowed by the Law on Handling Administrative Violations - up to 100 million Vietnamese dong ($3,850) for individuals and 200 million dong ($7,700) for organizations found spreading fake or false information.

Similar initiatives in other countries have shown that centralized misinformation monitoring can significantly reduce the spread of harmful content when paired with public education campaigns. Experts note that combining strict enforcement with digital literacy programs could help Vietnamese citizens critically evaluate online content, making the Internet a safer and more trustworthy space.