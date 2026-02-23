National team claims six medals at Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup [PHOTOS]

23 February 2026 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has hosted the Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup, drawing 66 gymnasts from six countries, AzerNEWS reports.

Athletes showcased their skills across individual events for men and women, synchronized routines for men and women, and mixed synchronized programs in trampoline gymnastics. The first day of the competition featured the qualification rounds, while the second day was reserved for the thrilling finals.

Azerbaijani gymnasts delivered an impressive performance, closing the World Cup with a total of six medals.

The mixed synchronized duo of Seljan Mahsudova and Maqsud Mahsudov captured gold, taking first place in their event. In tumbling, Mikhail Malkin claimed gold, while Tofiq Aliyev earned silver.

Trampoline gymnastics also brought success for the host nation. The pairs Maqsud Mahsudov – Huseyn Abbasov and Seljan Mahsudova – Shafika Humbetova both secured bronze medals in the synchronized events. Seljan Mahsudova added to her medal haul with a silver in the individual category, further highlighting her remarkable versatility and consistency.

Outstanding performers in the qualification rounds were awarded the AGF Trophy. In tumbling, Mikhail Malkin emerged as the winner of the AGF Trophy for men, a recognition of his exceptional execution and dominance in the discipline.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002.The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.