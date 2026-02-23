Ammunition to be destroyed in Pirəkəşkül and Ağdərə, Defense Ministry Says

23 February 2026 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Expired and unserviceable ammunition will be destroyed in designated areas of the country later this week, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry’s statement, the disposal process will take place from February 23 to 27 in full compliance with safety regulations. The destruction of munitions whose operational lifespan has expired will be carried out at a testing ground near the settlement of Pirəkəşkül, as well as at a training center located in the Ağdərə District.

The ministry emphasized that all necessary safety measures will be strictly observed during the operation.

Officials also addressed residents in nearby areas, urging them not to be alarmed by possible explosion sounds during the scheduled period.

“We call on the public not to panic due to the sound of explosions and inform them that there are no grounds for concern,” the statement said.

Authorities routinely conduct controlled demolitions of outdated ammunition as part of standard safety and maintenance procedures.