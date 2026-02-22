Earthquake hits Shamakhi district

22 February 2026 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake has been recorded 35 km southwest of the Gobustan station, in the Shamakhi district, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismological Service Center, the tremor was recorded near the epicenter.

It was felt at intensities of 3 to 4 on the seismic scale in nearby villages.