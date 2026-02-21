South Korea responds after U.S. Supreme Court overturns Trump tariffs

21 February 2026 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

South Korea says it will closely follow the next steps of the U.S. administration on tariffs and trade policy after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down President Donald Trump’s unilateral tariffs targeting multiple countries and industries, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement on Saturday, the office of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said the ruling created new uncertainty in global trade relations.

“Although the 15 percent reciprocal tariffs imposed by the U.S. are now invalid under the court’s decision, the administration has already announced a new 10 percent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act,” presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said. She added that Seoul “will closely monitor additional U.S. measures and the responses of major countries.”

Tensions escalated recently after Trump warned that tariffs on imports from South Korea could rise from 15% to 25% if Seoul did not fulfill its investment commitments in the United States.