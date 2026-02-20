China, Iran, Russia to hold Middle East drills

20 February 2026 22:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China, Iran, and Russia are set to conduct joint naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

The trilateral drills, named “Maritime Security Belt 2026,” are seen by Moscow and Tehran as particularly significant given recent developments in the region. Analysts note that, in the context of rising tensions and the possibility of a U.S. strike on Iran, the presence of Chinese and Russian vessels in these strategic waters could carry both military and political implications. Observers also suggest that the timing of the exercises may be intended more as a symbolic demonstration of solidarity than a purely operational maneuver.

During the exercises, Russian, Chinese, and Iranian naval units will deploy a range of ships and operational assets to test coordination, tactical readiness, and rapid-response procedures in the Strait of Hormuz—a chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes.

Experts say the drills underscore a growing pattern of strategic alignment between Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran, signaling a potential challenge to U.S. influence in the Gulf. While primarily symbolic, these exercises also provide participating navies with a rare opportunity to practice interoperability in one of the world’s most geopolitically sensitive maritime corridors, which could have implications for global energy security.