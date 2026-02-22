Trump urges Republican unity after Supreme Court tariff ruling

22 February 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

United States President Donald Trump has called on Republicans to “unite, stick together, and WIN,” criticizing what he described as disloyalty within the party. His remarks, posted on Truth Social, came in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the legality of his emergency tariffs, AzerNEWS reports.

In response to the ruling, Trump announced a new 10% duty on countries worldwide and sharply condemned the court’s decision. He further noted that the two Supreme Court justices he appointed voted against the Republican position, contrasting this with what he claimed is consistent loyalty among Democratic-appointed judges.

Trump also singled out Chief Justice John Roberts, accusing him of attempting to overturn levies and enabling foreign countries to take advantage of the United States.

The developments highlight ongoing tensions between the executive branch and the judiciary over trade policy, while also underscoring Trump’s efforts to rally party unity ahead of key political battles.