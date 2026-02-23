Azerbaijan Embassy in Mexico issues security advisory amid unrest in country [VIDEO]

23 February 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Mexico has issued an official advisory to Azerbaijani citizens in response to ongoing unrest in several regions of the country, AzerNEWS reports, citing a post shared by the embassy on its official X account.

The post notes that Azerbaijani nationals currently traveling or temporarily residing in Mexico are urged to exercise heightened caution due to a deterioration in the security situation in certain areas.

The advisory specifically calls on citizens to closely follow and strictly comply with safety recommendations issued by local authorities in the state of Jalisco, as well as in neighboring states including Michoacán, Guanajuato, Colima, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas, and Nayarit.

Citizens are advised to remain vigilant, observe personal safety measures, avoid mass gatherings and high-risk areas, and rely exclusively on information disseminated through official sources.

In case of emergency, Azerbaijani nationals may contact the Consular Section of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico via the following hotline numbers:

+52 5511 907 092

+52 5555 404 109

The embassy emphasized the importance of adhering strictly to local security guidance as authorities continue to monitor developments across affected regions.

Background

The killing of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes triggered unrest in 20 of Mexico’s 32 states, with suspected gang members torching buses and businesses, blocking roads and clashing with security forces, AzerNEWS reports.

Mexico’s Security Cabinet said 252 blockades were reported in states right across the country, and included what it called “localized incidents and isolated blockades.”

Oseguera died on the way to hospital after being wounded during a Mexican military operation targeting him in Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco, the power base of his Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The military operation triggered a series of violent events across the state of Jalisco. Guadalajara, the state capital and Mexico’s second-largest city, was almost completely shut down on Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

And video obtained by CNN showed multiple fires burning and plumes of smoke rising across Puerto Vallarta, a resort town popular with US tourists on Mexico’s west coast.

Pablo Lemus Navarro, Jalisco’s governor, earlier said violence had spread to at least five states.

The US has urged Americans in several Mexican states, including popular vacation spots in Jalisco, Baja California, and Quintana Roo, to shelter in place.