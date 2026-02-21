Eight Hezbollah members killed in Israeli airstrikes in Eastern Lebanon
Eight members of the Hezbollah were killed in Israeli airstrikes in eastern Lebanon yesterday, according to a statement from the group, as reported by AzerNEWS, citing Israeli media.
The Ministry of Health of Lebanon confirmed that a total of 10 people were killed in the strikes, which targeted the Beqaa Valley region.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the air raids specifically struck three Hezbollah command centers in the Baalbek District, targeting militants operating in the area.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!