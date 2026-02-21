Eight Hezbollah members killed in Israeli airstrikes in Eastern Lebanon

21 February 2026 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

Eight members of the Hezbollah were killed in Israeli airstrikes in eastern Lebanon yesterday, according to a statement from the group, as reported by AzerNEWS, citing Israeli media.

The Ministry of Health of Lebanon confirmed that a total of 10 people were killed in the strikes, which targeted the Beqaa Valley region.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the air raids specifically struck three Hezbollah command centers in the Baalbek District, targeting militants operating in the area.