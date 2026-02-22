State Pedagogical University holds meeting with student leaders [PHOTOS]

22 February 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

A broad-format meeting has been held at the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University (ADPU) at the initiative of the Vice-Rectorate for Social and Humanitarian Affairs, bringing together the leadership of student organizations operating within the university, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting was attended by Professor Fikrat Rzayev, Vice-Rector for Social and Humanitarian Affairs; Turan Karimli, Head of the Department for Event Organization and Student Affairs; Ismayil Nasirov, Chief Specialist of the department; Tarlan Aghayev, specialist at the Heydar Aliyev Center; as well as chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of student organizations active at the university.

During the meeting, discussions focused on priority areas outlined in ADPU's 2026 action plan. Participants reviewed the content of upcoming projects, mechanisms for their implementation, and coordination matters. Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening ties with the university's regional branches, expanding institutional cooperation among student organizations, increasing joint initiatives, and organizing systematic and goal-oriented awareness activities among students.

Within the framework of the session, concrete proposals were voiced regarding support for student initiatives, enrichment of the social and cultural environment, promotion of national and moral values, and the formation of a healthy organizational climate within the university. Participants engaged in an active exchange of views on these matters.

It was noted that building the activities of student structures on coordinated and strategic foundations would significantly contribute to revitalizing student life at ADPU, strengthening the university's corporate identity, and fostering the continued development of its academic environment.