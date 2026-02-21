New Sumqayıt–Lachin bus route launches to serve citizens returning to liberated areas

21 February 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the Great Return Program, the Azerbaijan Road Transport Agency (AYNA) has launched a regular bus service connecting Sumqayıt to Lachin, aimed at providing high-quality transportation for citizens resettling in territories liberated from occupation.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing AYNA, the service will begin operations on February 23. Buses will depart daily from Sumqayıt Bus Station at 07:00, with return trips leaving Lachin at 17:30. The full fare for the Sumqayıt–Lachin route is set at 16.60 AZN.

Intermediate stops include Khojaly, Stepanakert (Khankendi), and Shusha. Fares for these segments are: Sumqayıt–Khojaly 14.30 AZN, Sumqayıt–Stepanakert 14.80 AZN, and Sumqayıt–Shusha 15.20 AZN.

Tickets can be purchased online only via the “biletim.az” portal. Azerbaijani citizens booking through the portal or mobile app are automatically issued the necessary permits to enter the liberated areas.