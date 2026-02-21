Trump could consider assassination strikes on Iran’s Supreme Leader and his son

21 February 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Pentagon reportedly presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a range of military options against Iran, including targeted strikes on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, AzerNEWS reports, according to Axios, citing an anonymous presidential advisor.

“What the president chooses, no one knows. I don’t think he knows,” the advisor said, while another senior aide suggested that Trump could potentially authorize an attack “at any moment.”

At the same time, sources indicated that a new nuclear deal with Tehran could still be negotiated, but only if Iran presents Washington with an offer that is “too good to refuse.”