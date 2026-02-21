Trump could consider assassination strikes on Iran’s Supreme Leader and his son
The Pentagon reportedly presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a range of military options against Iran, including targeted strikes on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, AzerNEWS reports, according to Axios, citing an anonymous presidential advisor.
“What the president chooses, no one knows. I don’t think he knows,” the advisor said, while another senior aide suggested that Trump could potentially authorize an attack “at any moment.”
At the same time, sources indicated that a new nuclear deal with Tehran could still be negotiated, but only if Iran presents Washington with an offer that is “too good to refuse.”
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!